Johnson (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Thunder, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.

Johnson and Jeremy Sochan (knee) have both been downgraded from questionable to out and will join Tre Jones (illness) on the sidelines. Keita Bates-Diop and Doug McDermott are candidates for increased roles with the Spurs' frontcourt depleted. Johnson's next chance to suit up will come Tuesday versus the Magic.