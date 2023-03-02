Johnson (foot) has been ruled out for Thursday's game versus Indaina, Ty Jager of PoundingTheRock.com reports.
Johnson has been downgraded from questionable to out Thursday due to a left foot strain. Keita Bates-Diop and Doug McDermott will likely see extended playing time in his absence. Johnson's next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with Houston.
