Johnson (neck) won't suit up for Wednesday's game versus the Bucks, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Johnson will miss his second consecutive contest while working his way back from some neck soreness, suggesting that it was more than just a rest day when he sat out Wednesday. His next opportunity to retake the floor surfaces Friday against the Wizards, but the Spurs will be running a shorthanded crew out Wednesday with Tre Jones (rest), Doug McDermott (hip), Romeo Langford (thigh) and Devonte' Graham (quad) all also sitting.