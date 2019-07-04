Johnson (rest) won't play in Wednesday's summer league game against Utah, Jabari Young of The Athletic reports.

Johnson will get a well deserved day off Wednesday. Through two summer league games, the former Kentucky Wildcat's averaging 16.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 22.0 minutes while shooting a blistering 58 percent from the floor. There's a good chance he'll return during the Las Vegas session Friday.