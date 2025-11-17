Olynyk provided five points (2-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), six rebounds and eight assists across 18 minutes during Sunday's 123-110 win over the Kings.

Olynyk saw extended run due to the absence of Victor Wembanyama (calf) and added value in multiple categories while also drilling his only three-point attempt. While he will likely not have a consistent role moving forward if Wembanyama is healthy, Olynyk has shown he is capable of filling in as the backup center in the event of injury.