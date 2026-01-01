Olynyk chipped in one point (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal across 11 minutes during Wednesday's 134-132 win over the Knicks.

Olynyk moved back into the rotation, playing double-digit minutes for the first time in his past five appearances. With Victor Wembanyama (knee) going down once again, Olynyk was called upon to play some backup center minutes. If Wembanyama is forced to miss time, those in deeper formats might want to keep an eye on Olynyk's short-term role.