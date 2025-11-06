Olynyk (heel) is questionable to play in Friday's game against Houston, per NBA reporter Matthew Tynan.

Olynyk missed the first few weeks of the season due to offseason heel surgery, so it's not a shock that the Spurs are considering giving him Friday night off with a short turnaround looming Saturday against the Pelicans. If the veteran center is unavailable, Bismack Biyombo would likely rejoin the rotation after not playing in Wednesday's loss to the Lakers.