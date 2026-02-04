site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Spurs' Kelly Olynyk: Iffy for Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Olynyk is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder with left foot soreness.
Wednesday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, so the Spurs may be cautious here. Olynyk has been used sparingly this season with an average of 9.5 minutes across 28 appearances.
