Olynyk (heel) produced four points (2-2 FG), four rebounds and three assists across nine minutes in Wednesday's 118-116 loss to the Lakers.

Olynyk was cleared to make his season and Spurs debut Wednesday after completing his recovery from left heel surgery, which he underwent back in April. Though he was part of head coach Mitch Johnson's 10-man rotation, Olynyk could be the odd man out once Luke Kornet (ankle) makes his return to action. Even the limited minute count he saw Wednesday might have been somewhat inflated, as all of Victor Wembanyama, Jeremy Sochan and Harrison Barnes contended with foul trouble during the contest.