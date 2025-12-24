Olynyk racked up one point (1-2 FT), one assist and one steal across two minutes during Tuesday's 130-110 victory over the Thunder.

Olynyk continues to be used sparingly, playing fewer than 10 minutes for the fifth straight game, two of which he failed to touch the floor. Despite having a fantasy-friendly game, Olynyk is simply out of his depth in San Antonio. He would need multiple injuries to other players to have any chance of putting up sustainable value.