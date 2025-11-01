site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Spurs' Kelly Olynyk: Out against Suns
RotoWire Staff
Olynyk (heel) will not play Sunday against the Suns, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Olynyk hasn't logged an appearance with his new team yet and remains without a timetable for a return.
