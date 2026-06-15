Spurs' Kelly Olynyk: Plays limited role in 2025-26

Olynyk finished the 2025-26 season with averages of 3.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 8.8 minutes per tilt in 41 regular-season games.

Olynyk didn't see the floor in the final six games of the postseason, bringing an end to a quiet campaign for the veteran center. The 35-year-old logged double-digit minutes in just 17 of his regular-season appearances, closing with several career-worst averages. He's set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer after being traded twice last offseason.