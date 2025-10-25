Olynyk (heel) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nets, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Olynyk is still recovering from heel surgery he underwent in April and has yet to make his season debut. There's no clear timetable for the big man's return, though his next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Raptors. With Luke Kornet (ankle) also ruled out, Bismack Biyombo will likely see a bump in playing time Sunday.