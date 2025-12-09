Olynyk chipped in 11 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and two steals across 15 minutes during Monday's 135-132 victory over New Orleans.

The Spurs continue to limit the minutes of Olynyk, who had his start to the season delayed by heel surgery. Victor Wembanyama (calf) is traveling with the team ahead of Wednesday's showdown with the Lakers, so Olynyk appears to be clinging to fantasy relevance. The veteran center has averaged 4.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 11.0 minutes per night across 13 games this season.