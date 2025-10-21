Olynyk (heel) has been ruled out for Wednesday's season opener against the Mavericks, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Olynyk missed all five games of the preseason for his new squad due to a heel injury. He'll miss the start of the 2025-26 campaign, along with De'Aaron Fox (hamstring), Jeremy Sochan (wrist) and Lindy Waters (eye). The team will likely lean more on Bismack Biyombo and Luke Kornet in Olynyk's absence.