Spurs' Kelly Olynyk: Won't play vs. Miami
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Olynyk (heel) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Heat.
Olynyk will not make his season debut with his new club. The next chance for the veteran big man to get back on the floor will be Sunday against the Suns.
