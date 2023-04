Birch (knee) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Suns.

Birch has been ruled out for every game since being acquired by the Spurs on Feb. 8 and is looking unlikely to suit up at any point during the final week of the season while he contends with right knee chondromalacia. The 30-year-old is under contract through the 2023-24 season but could be a candidate to be traded or released during the upcoming offseason.