Birch (knee) isn't expected to make his Spurs debut until after the All-Star break, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Birch is dealing with a pre-existing knee issue, and the Spurs' medical staff wants to be cautious with the recently-acquired big man. The undrafted product out of UNLV was traded to San Antonio as part of the deal that sent Jakob Poeltl back to Toronto, but it appears his tenure with the Spurs will have to wait until his new team assesses his health. When available, Birch will compete with Isaiah Roby and Gorgui Dieng for the top backup center spot behind Zach Collins.