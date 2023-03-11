site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Spurs' Khem Birch: Ruled out again
RotoWire Staff
Birch (knee) will not play Sunday against the Thunder, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
Birch has yet to play for the Spurs and remains without an official timetable.
