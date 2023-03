Birch (knee) won't play Sunday against the Celtics.

Birch hasn't played since Dec. 29 since he's dealing with right knee chondromalacia, and at this point, it's fair to wonder if he'll suit up again this season, given the Spurs have nothing to play for and are already thinking about next year. Birch's next chance to feature will come Wednesday against the Jazz, but that's unlikely to happen based on his recent availability reports.