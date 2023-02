Birch was traded to the Spurs on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Birch was part of the package that sent Jakob Poeltl to Toronto and will be the lone player headed to San Antonio in the deal. With Poeltl out of the picture, Birch will have a chance to compete for backup center minutes behind Zach Collins with Isaiah Roby and the newly acquired Dewayne Dedmon. He likely won't garner a large enough workload to earn fantasy attention if the Spurs' frontcourt is healthy.