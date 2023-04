Birch (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup against the Trail Blazers, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

Birch remains out and is unlikely to suit up again this season. The 30-year-old is under contract with the Spurs through the 2023-24 campaign, but he could be traded or released this offseason. However, after the Jakob Poeltl trade, the Spurs don't have much depth at the center position.