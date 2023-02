Birch (recently traded) isn't available for Friday's game against the Spurs, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Birch was traded from the Raptors to the Spurs on Wednesday and has joined his new team ahead of Friday's matchup, but he still has some processing to go through as he moves from Canada to the United States. His status for Saturday's game against Atlanta hasn't officially been determined, but he could have to wait until next week to make his Spurs debut.