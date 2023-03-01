site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Spurs' Khem Birch: Won't play against Indiana
Birch (knee) is out for Thursday's game versus the Pacers.
Birch hasn't played since Dec. 29 due to a right knee injury. His next opportunity to return is Saturday's matchup with Houston.
