Spurs' Kris Jenkins: Will play for Spurs' summer league team

Jenkins will play for the Spurs' summer league team, Mike Wright of ESPN reports.

The hero of Villanova's 2016 National Championship run, Jenkins spent last season in the G League, but he only appeared in six games for the Sioux Falls SkyForce. Jenkins will look to make an impact as the Spurs begin summer league play in Utah, but he's a longshot to make an NBA roster any time in the near future.

