Spurs' Kris Jenkins: Will play for Spurs' summer league team
Jenkins will play for the Spurs' summer league team, Mike Wright of ESPN reports.
The hero of Villanova's 2016 National Championship run, Jenkins spent last season in the G League, but he only appeared in six games for the Sioux Falls SkyForce. Jenkins will look to make an impact as the Spurs begin summer league play in Utah, but he's a longshot to make an NBA roster any time in the near future.
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...