Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Agrees to offer sheet with Grizzlies

Anderson agreed to a four-year, $37.2 million offer sheet with Memphis on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Spurs will have 48 hours to match the offer. Anderson saw an increase in minutes during the 2017 season, producing 7.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game on an average of 26.7 minutes.

