Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Anderson drops season-high 18 points versus Denver
Anderson scored a season-high 18 points (9-12 FG) to add to his four rebounds, five assists and two blocks in a 106-104 win over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.
Anderson has been mired in a slump for nearly a month now, as he's only surpassed 10 points scored twice in the whole of January. The good news is that he continues to stuff the stat sheet though, as he's averaging 6.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.9 steals a game this month. That's the sort of player Anderson is at this point, as his 5.2 shot attempts per game this month is simply not enough to sustain being a legit scorer.
