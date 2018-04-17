Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Coming off bench in Game 2

Anderson will come off the bench for Game 2 against the Warriors on Monday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Rudy Gay is drawing the start for the Spurs, bumping Anderson to the bench. Anderson struggled in Game 1, going scoreless in just 11 minutes of action while Gay saw 22 minutes and led the Spurs with 15 points.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories