Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Double-double in Monday's win

Anderson scored 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 10 assists, six rebounds and a block in 30 minutes during Monday's 96-85 win over the Hawks.

It's the third double-double of the season for Anderson, who came into 2017-18 with only one in his previous three NBA campaigns. He's now averaging 10.2 points, 5.8 boards, 4.7 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.7 steals over his last six games, and he should continue providing useful numbers until Kawhi Leonard (ankle) gets back on the court.