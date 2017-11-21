Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Double-double in Monday's win
Anderson scored 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 10 assists, six rebounds and a block in 30 minutes during Monday's 96-85 win over the Hawks.
It's the third double-double of the season for Anderson, who came into 2017-18 with only one in his previous three NBA campaigns. He's now averaging 10.2 points, 5.8 boards, 4.7 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.7 steals over his last six games, and he should continue providing useful numbers until Kawhi Leonard (ankle) gets back on the court.
More News
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Double-doubles in Friday's loss•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Scores 16 in loss•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Double-doubles in Wednesday's win•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Starting opener Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Will play Tuesday vs. Magic•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Out with ankle injury Sunday•
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.