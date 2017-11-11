Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Double-doubles in Friday's loss
Anderson managed 10 points (5-8 FG), 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 33 minutes in Friday's 94-87 loss to the Bucks.
The 24-year-old posted his second double-double of the season while scoring in double digits for the first time in the last five games. Anderson has shot a blistering 60.7 percent from the field in five November contests, shooting no less than 62.5 percent in four of those games. While his role in the offense doesn't lend itself to many explosive scoring outings, he's certainly maximizing his opportunities as of late while also turning in solid efforts on the glass (6.8 rebounds per game). He's also been more effective as a ball distributor recently, dishing out a season-high four assists in three of five November games.
