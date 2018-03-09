Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Double-doubles in Thursday's loss

Anderson turned in 12 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and five steals across 33 minutes in Thursday's 110-107 loss to the Warriors.

The 24-year-old stepped up his work on the boards in the absence of Pau Gasol (shoulder), generating his first double-double since Jan. 23 in the process. Anderson's offensive production continues modest on most nights, but he's now hit double digits in the scoring column in three of the past five games. Defense continues to be his trademark, however, as he's now recorded five swipes in back-to-back games, and multiple steals in four of the past five contests overall. Given his ability to check off every box on the stat sheet, Anderson's fantasy value remains rock-solid as long as Kawhi Leonard (quadriceps) remains out of action.