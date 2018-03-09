Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Double-doubles in Thursday's loss
Anderson turned in 12 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and five steals across 33 minutes in Thursday's 110-107 loss to the Warriors.
The 24-year-old stepped up his work on the boards in the absence of Pau Gasol (shoulder), generating his first double-double since Jan. 23 in the process. Anderson's offensive production continues modest on most nights, but he's now hit double digits in the scoring column in three of the past five games. Defense continues to be his trademark, however, as he's now recorded five swipes in back-to-back games, and multiple steals in four of the past five contests overall. Given his ability to check off every box on the stat sheet, Anderson's fantasy value remains rock-solid as long as Kawhi Leonard (quadriceps) remains out of action.
More News
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Five steals in Monday's win•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Full stat line in Sunday's victory•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Significant drop in usage Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Scores 16 points in 35 minutes•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Red-hot from field in Saturday's defeat•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Held scoreless in Wednesday's rout•
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...