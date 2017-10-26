Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Double-doubles in Wednesday's win

Anderson tallied 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 117-100 victory over the Heat.

Nights like Wednesday's double-double should not be expected often because of Anderson's lack of an outside shot, but he made the most of his chances Wednesday and picked up the slack on the boards. Through four games, he's averaging 9.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.