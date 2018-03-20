Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Fails to score in 22 minutes

Anderson missed both of his shot attempts, adding 10 rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 22 minutes during Monday's 89-75 victory over Golden State.

Anderson's fantasy value comes purely from his defensive stats but this performance was disappointing even by his standards. He has now scored in single-digits in six consecutive games and is basically non-existent on the offensive end. He is not really worthy of a standard league roster spot unless you are in desperate need of steals.