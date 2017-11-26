Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Fills out stat sheet in Saturday's win
Anderson supplied 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and five steals across 31 minutes in Saturday's 106-86 win over the Hornets.
Anderson enjoyed an excellent shooting night and was just as impressive on the defensive end, with his five steals serving as a season high. The 24-year-old has shot between 57.1 percent and Saturday's 75.0 percent in four of his last five games, and he's complemented his sharpshooting with at least five rebounds in five of his last six contests. With his penchant for multi-category production, he remains a viable mid-tier forward option in season-long and daily formats as long as Kawhi Leonard (ankle) remains sidelined.
