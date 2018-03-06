Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Five steals in Monday's win
Anderson scored 11 points (3-5 FG, 5-7 FT) while adding five steals, four assists and two rebounds in 26 minutes during Monday's 100-98 win over the Grizzlies.
His offensive contributions remain spotty, but Anderson is providing solid production in secondary categories, averaging 8.5 points, 4.4 boards, 3.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.9 blocks in 11 games since the beginning of February. The 24-year-old will need to add a three-point shot to his arsenal -- he's 0-for-8 from beyond the arc in those 11 games -- if he wants to solidify his role with the Spurs and become a viable fantasy asset in most formats, however.
