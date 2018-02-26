Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Full stat line in Sunday's victory

Anderson generated 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals across 30 minutes in Sunday's 110-94 win over the Cavaliers.

Anderson made good use of his limited scoring opportunities, posting his second consecutive impressive performance from the field. The fourth-year swingman has drained seven of his 11 attempts over the last two games, and he's hit double digits in the scoring column in three of his last five. Nevertheless, Anderson's most consistent contributions come in non-scoring categories, although he remains capable of the occasional offensive uptick.