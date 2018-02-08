Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Held scoreless in Wednesday's rout
Anderson missed both his field-goal attempts but did chip in five rebounds and four assists in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 129-81 win over the Suns.
The 24-year-old's role as only a complementary player for the Spurs was never more evident than it was with Wednesday's goose egg. In 12 games since Kawhi Leonard's latest setback with his quad, Anderson is averaging only 7.0 points, 5.4 boards, 2.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks in 27.5 minutes -- numbers that are hard to justify a fantasy roster spot for even in deeper formats due to his lack of offense.
