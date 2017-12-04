Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Leaves game with knee injury

Anderson left Sunday's game against the Thunder with an apparent knee injury, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Anderson was reportedly down under the basket screaming in pain after suffering a non-contact injury on his way down. Given that Anderson had to be helped to the locker room by his teammates, it's pretty safe to assume that he won't be returning to Sunday's contest. With the Spurs already resting a number of players, coach Gregg Popovich will have to go deep into his bench for the final quarter of the game. Expect an update to come on Anderson following Sunday's game.