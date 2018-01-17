Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Likely to re-join starting five
Anderson, with Kawhi Leonard (quad) sidelined indefinitely, is likely to be a staple in the starting lineup for the foreseeable future, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Anderson started the first 23 games of the season while Leonard was on the shelf, averaging 8.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and a combined 2.0 blocks/steals. He also shot an efficient 51.3 percent from the field and knocked down 75.5 percent of his free-throw attempts. While his numbers certainly aren't flashy, he makes for an intriguing fantasy option in a variety of formats due to his all-around performances.
More News
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Starting at small forward Monday•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Matches career high with five steals•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Will pick up spot start Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Picks up 16 points in start•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Starting Thursday•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Returns to bench•
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.