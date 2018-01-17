Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Likely to re-join starting five

Anderson, with Kawhi Leonard (quad) sidelined indefinitely, is likely to be a staple in the starting lineup for the foreseeable future, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Anderson started the first 23 games of the season while Leonard was on the shelf, averaging 8.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and a combined 2.0 blocks/steals. He also shot an efficient 51.3 percent from the field and knocked down 75.5 percent of his free-throw attempts. While his numbers certainly aren't flashy, he makes for an intriguing fantasy option in a variety of formats due to his all-around performances.