Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Matches career high with five steals

Anderson made his second straight start at small forward and tallied three points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, five steals and two assists across 28 minutes in Monday's 107-100 win over the Kings.

As per usual, Anderson didn't light it up in the points column despite receiving huge minutes, but his contributions across the stat sheet nonetheless proved useful for those who rolled with him in DFS lineups and deeper season-long leagues. The five steals matched Anderson's previous career best and give him a total of 16 over the Spurs' last eight games. He's also shooting 58.3 percent from the field and averaging 6.4 rebound per game over that same span.