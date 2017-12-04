Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Out 2-to-3 weeks with sprained MCL

Anderson is expected to miss 2-to-3 weeks with a sprained MCL in his left knee, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Anderson went down with a non-contact injury during Sunday's game against the Thunder, so despite likely missing a couple of weeks, this is great news overall considering he's avoided anything overly serious. A timetable of 2-to-3 weeks puts a return in mid-to-late December, so look for Anderson to miss at least the next seven games, with his first opportunity to return on Dec. 18 against the Clippers. While the Spurs haven't announced who will start in his place, Rudy Gay should be one of the main beneficiaries, while guys like Davis Bertans and Manu Ginobili could be relied upon for a few more minutes at small forward as well.