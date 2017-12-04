Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Out 2-to-3 weeks with sprained MCL
Anderson is expected to miss 2-to-3 weeks with a sprained MCL in his left knee, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Anderson went down with a non-contact injury during Sunday's game against the Thunder, so despite likely missing a couple of weeks, this is great news overall considering he's avoided anything overly serious. A timetable of 2-to-3 weeks puts a return in mid-to-late December, so look for Anderson to miss at least the next seven games, with his first opportunity to return on Dec. 18 against the Clippers. While the Spurs haven't announced who will start in his place, Rudy Gay should be one of the main beneficiaries, while guys like Davis Bertans and Manu Ginobili could be relied upon for a few more minutes at small forward as well.
More News
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Ruled out Monday•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Suffers left knee sprain•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Leaves game with knee injury•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Fills out stat sheet in Saturday's win•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Double-double in Monday's win•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Double-doubles in Friday's loss•
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...