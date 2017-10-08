Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Out with ankle injury Sunday

Coach Gregg Popovich announced that Anderson will not play in Sunday's preseason game against the Nuggets due to an injured ankle, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.

Coach Popovich revealed that Anderson tweaked his ankle during Friday's game against the Kings and will be given the day off to recover. His timeline for return hasn't been revealed, but it doesn't sound like the injury is anything too serious. He may have an opportunity to get back on the court Tuesday against the Magic.