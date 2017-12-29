Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Picks up 16 points in start

Anderson went for 16 points (4-4 FG, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes in Thursday's 119-107 win over the Knicks.

Anderson drew the start with Kawhi Leonard (rest) sidelined and equaled his season high in scoring. A high-water mark in visits to the charity stripe helped prop up his line significantly Thursday, as he'd scored no more than six points in his previous six contests. While the unexpected offensive surge was certainly a welcome sight for fantasy owners, Anderson's offensive contributions remain largely inconsistent, although his typically solid work on the glass and in the area of assists has helped keep him fantasy-viable even when his point totals remain in the single digits.