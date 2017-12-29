Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Picks up 16 points in start
Anderson went for 16 points (4-4 FG, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes in Thursday's 119-107 win over the Knicks.
Anderson drew the start with Kawhi Leonard (rest) sidelined and equaled his season high in scoring. A high-water mark in visits to the charity stripe helped prop up his line significantly Thursday, as he'd scored no more than six points in his previous six contests. While the unexpected offensive surge was certainly a welcome sight for fantasy owners, Anderson's offensive contributions remain largely inconsistent, although his typically solid work on the glass and in the area of assists has helped keep him fantasy-viable even when his point totals remain in the single digits.
More News
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Starting Thursday•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Returns to bench•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Starting in place of resting Leonard•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Will see minutes restriction Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Says he's 'good to go' Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...