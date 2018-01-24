Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Posts double-double in win over Cavs
Anderson posted 10 points on 5-of-10 shooting to go along with 12 reounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 114-102 win over the Cavaliers.
Anderson led the team in rebounding and finished second only to Tony Parker in assists. He surpassed 30 minutes of playing time for the fourth time in five games and is averaging 9.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, three assists, 2.8 steals and 1.8 blocks in those contests. With Kawhi Leonard (quadriceps) out indefinitely, Anderson looks set to shoulder a large burden at both ends for the foreseeable future.
