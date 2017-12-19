Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Probable for Wednesday

Anderson (knee) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

Anderson has missed eight straight games while working back from a sprained MCL, but appears to ready to make his return to action. With Kawhi Leonard (rest) expected to sit out, Anderson could see a significant role right away at small forward, though that's if coach Gregg Popovich doesn't want to keep him to limited minutes. Look for a final update on Anderson's availability after Monday's morning shootaround.

