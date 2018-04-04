Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Records four blocks in Tuesday's loss

Anderson posted seven points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and four blocks across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 113-110 loss to the Clippers.

Anderson has now shot 50.0 percent or better in five straight, but he's put up single-digit shot attempts in 13 consecutive games. That's naturally limited his offensive contributions, but the fourth-year wing continues to put up solid numbers elsewhere across the stat sheet. In addition to his steady production in rebounds and assists, Anderson has also now recorded either multiple blocks or steals in his last three contests.