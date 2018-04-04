Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Records four blocks in Tuesday's loss
Anderson posted seven points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and four blocks across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 113-110 loss to the Clippers.
Anderson has now shot 50.0 percent or better in five straight, but he's put up single-digit shot attempts in 13 consecutive games. That's naturally limited his offensive contributions, but the fourth-year wing continues to put up solid numbers elsewhere across the stat sheet. In addition to his steady production in rebounds and assists, Anderson has also now recorded either multiple blocks or steals in his last three contests.
More News
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Solid complementary effort in Wednesday's win•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Fails to score in 22 minutes•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Double-doubles in Thursday's loss•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Five steals in Monday's win•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Full stat line in Sunday's victory•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Significant drop in usage Tuesday•
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...