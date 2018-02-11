Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Red-hot from field in Saturday's defeat

Anderson tallied 20 points (9-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks across 30 minutes in Saturday's 122-105 loss to the Warriors.

Coming off a scoreless outing over 19 minutes against the Suns on Wednesday, this was exactly the outing Anderson's fantasy owners needed. The 24-year-old was outstanding from the field while also checking off all other boxes on the stat sheet. Anderson has now shot over 60.0 percent in three of his last five games, two in which he's taken double-digit shot attempts. While his scoring totals remain hard to trust, his solid work elsewhere and current starting assignment make him worthy of a roster spot in all formats.