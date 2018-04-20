Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Remains in bench role for Game 3 loss

Anderson contributed six points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 17 minutes during San Antonio's 110-97 loss to the Warriors in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Anderson came off the bench for the second consecutive game and produced his best stat line of the series. The fourth-year forward had scored a single point over 21 minutes in the first two contests against the Warriors, so Thursday's production represented a breakout effort in comparison. Given his relatively limited minutes and modest numbers thus far, Anderson's DFS prospects aren't very bright heading into Sunday's Game 4.