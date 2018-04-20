Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Remains in bench role for Game 3 loss

Anderson contributed six points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 17 minutes during San Antonio's 110-97 loss to the Warriors in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Anderson came off the bench for the second consecutive game and produced his best stat line of the series. The fourth-year forward had scored a single point over 21 minutes in the first two contests against the Warriors, so Thursday's production represented a breakout effort in comparison. Given his relatively limited minutes and modest numbers thus far, Anderson's DFS prospects aren't very bright heading into Sunday's Game 4.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories