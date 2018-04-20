Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Remains in bench role for Game 3 loss
Anderson contributed six points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 17 minutes during San Antonio's 110-97 loss to the Warriors in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
Anderson came off the bench for the second consecutive game and produced his best stat line of the series. The fourth-year forward had scored a single point over 21 minutes in the first two contests against the Warriors, so Thursday's production represented a breakout effort in comparison. Given his relatively limited minutes and modest numbers thus far, Anderson's DFS prospects aren't very bright heading into Sunday's Game 4.
More News
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Coming off bench in Game 2•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Scores 10 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Will rejoin starting five Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Will come off bench Monday•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Records four blocks in Tuesday's loss•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Solid complementary effort in Wednesday's win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....