Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Remains out Monday

Anderson (knee) will remain out for Monday's game against the Clippers.

Anderson has missed the last seven games with a sprained MCL, and he remains without a firm return date. The Spurs initially handed down a two-to-three-week timetable on Dec. 4, so it looks as though Anderson is trending toward the latter end of that estimation. Look for his status to be updated prior to Wednesday's game in Portland.

