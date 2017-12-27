Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Returns to bench
Anderson will return to a reserve role in Tuesday's game against the Nets, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.
No surprise here, as Anderson will return to the bench in order to make room for Kawhi Leonard, who sat out last game for rest purposes. He is averaging 5.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and two assists across 23.5 minutes in two games as a reserve this season.
